Royal Bank of Canada Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMU.UN. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

