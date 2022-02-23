Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.59

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 12099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 540 ($7.34) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.38) to GBX 680 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

