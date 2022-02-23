Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given a C$41.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.43.

RUS stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.89. 69,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,995. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.