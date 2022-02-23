Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given a C$41.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.89. 69,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,995. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.