Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 73,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

