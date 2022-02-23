SAFE DEAL Hits One Day Volume of $230,330.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $230,330.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,618,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,937 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

