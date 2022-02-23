SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $254,328.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.83 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00222068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.