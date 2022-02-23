salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $265.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $193.52 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,359 shares of company stock worth $40,335,512. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

