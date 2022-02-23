Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

