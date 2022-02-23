Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $30,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

