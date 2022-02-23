Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.70 on Wednesday. Savaria has a one year low of C$16.80 and a one year high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

