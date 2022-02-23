Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.40 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

FR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,606. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.