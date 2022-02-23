Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $17.71 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1,300.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

