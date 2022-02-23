Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 633,811 Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $24,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $4,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,879. Engagesmart Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.