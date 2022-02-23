Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,554 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,411 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

