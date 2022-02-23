Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $553.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 553 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 553 ($7.52), with a volume of 155015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £907.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Julia Goh acquired 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($38,691.69).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

