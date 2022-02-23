Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

