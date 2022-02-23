Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.