Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,446. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.