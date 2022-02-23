Scotiabank Cuts VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$16.50

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EINC. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. assumed coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

VanEck ETF Trust stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.00. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.88. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

