Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.38

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €49.38 ($56.11) and last traded at €49.62 ($56.39), with a volume of 116570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €51.04 ($58.00).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.04.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

