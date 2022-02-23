Seaboard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Seaboard has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,689.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,110.00 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.
