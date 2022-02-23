Seaboard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,689.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,110.00 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seaboard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

