SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,575,344,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

