SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

