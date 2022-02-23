SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

