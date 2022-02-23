SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,140 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

PAWZ stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $84.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85.

