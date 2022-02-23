SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.67.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.