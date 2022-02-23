Sealed Air Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.35. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

