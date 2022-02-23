Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. PDC Energy has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

