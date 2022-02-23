SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

