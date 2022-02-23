Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

