SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEMrush.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

