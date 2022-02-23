Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,225.54

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $14,225.54 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00158858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008031 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005683 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004273 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

