Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $20,637.33 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $20,637.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.
- On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.
Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
