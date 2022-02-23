Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Service Co. International posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 48,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,378. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

