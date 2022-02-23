ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 703,843 shares of company stock worth $680,663. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

