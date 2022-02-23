ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 703,843 shares of company stock worth $680,663. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
