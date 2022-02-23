Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

SHAK stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.