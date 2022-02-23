Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.49. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 56,510 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHERF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

