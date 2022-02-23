Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.60. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 743,616 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$230.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

