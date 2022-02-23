ShockWave Medical, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $189.83. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

