Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $798.45

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$798.45 and last traded at C$829.56, with a volume of 140532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$800.83.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,350.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,691.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$101.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Insiders have sold 815 shares of company stock worth $1,635,257 in the last 90 days.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.