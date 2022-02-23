Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.55).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.57. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.