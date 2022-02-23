Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

