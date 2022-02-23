SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

