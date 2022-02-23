SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
