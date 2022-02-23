Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.79. 155,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,479,614 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

