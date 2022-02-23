Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

