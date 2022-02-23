Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 659,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

