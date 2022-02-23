Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 414.0% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 855,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

