Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 142.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter.

UWM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 27,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,564. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

