Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
SMWB opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
