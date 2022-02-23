Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Similarweb alerts:

SMWB opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.