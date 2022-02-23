Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,268. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

